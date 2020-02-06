|
|
|
SEDGWICK Beryl After a long illness,
Beryl, aged 88 years,
passed away peacefully at CRH.
She leaves behind her devoted Husband Bill and her loving
Sons Steven, Ian and the late Christopher. She was a dear
Mother in law, adored Grandma, Great Grandma and a good friend to many. The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to The Society for the Blind. All enquiries to
Emotions Funeral Service.
Tel 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020