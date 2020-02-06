Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Sedgwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Sedgwick

Notice Condolences

Beryl Sedgwick Notice
SEDGWICK Beryl After a long illness,
Beryl, aged 88 years,
passed away peacefully at CRH.
She leaves behind her devoted Husband Bill and her loving
Sons Steven, Ian and the late Christopher. She was a dear
Mother in law, adored Grandma, Great Grandma and a good friend to many. The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please but donations may be made in lieu to The Society for the Blind. All enquiries to
Emotions Funeral Service.
Tel 01422 345472
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -