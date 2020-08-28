|
Shearn Beryl On 19th August 2020 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Beryl aged 80 years of Greetland.
Beloved wife of the late Peter,
dearly loved mum of Steven and David, dear mother-in-law to Dawn, much loved grandma to Chloe and Ellie, loving brother to Jack and
the late Doreen and Kenneth.
Service at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Friday 11th September 2020 at 11.15am, family flowers only please but donations if desired to The Alzhiemer.s association c/o B.J.Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 28, 2020