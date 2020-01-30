Home

TAYLOR nee Green
Beryl On January 27th, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle.
Beryl, affectionately known as Bez, aged 81 years, of Sowerby Bridge.
The dearly beloved wife of the late Herbert Brian, loving mum of Kevin, Jeanette, Jackie, Joanne and Michael. A much loved grandma, great grandma, sister, sister in law, auntie and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday, February 18th at 12:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Overgate Hospice would be appreciated.
A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service.
Tel 01422 833956.
By request bright colours to be worn, if so desired.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
