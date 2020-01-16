|
Peacock Bette
(nee Mason) On 4th January 2020, at Savile Park Care Home, Bette, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill, treasured mum of Janet and Steven, dear step-mum of Jan, Judith
and the late John, mum-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, sister, auntie and friend to many.
She will be greatly missed.
The Celebration of Bette's Life will take place at 1.30pm on Wednesday 22nd January at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which
all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to the Stroke Association - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020