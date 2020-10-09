|
BENTLEY Betty
(née KEAGUE)
Peacefully, on September 27th at
Pine Martin Grange Care Home,
Wareham, Dorset, and
formerly of Guiseley, Leeds.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Alan Bentley,
mother of Andrew and Phillip,
mother-in-law of Anne and Mhairi,
inspirational grandma of
Naomi, William, Guy and Georgina.
Private service at Poole Crematorium
on Tuesday 13th October.
A thanksgiving memorial service
will be arranged in Guiseley at a later date in 2021, when donations may be made.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 9, 2020