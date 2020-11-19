|
HOYLE (nee ELLIS)
Betty On November 3rd, 2020, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Betty, aged 89, of Hebden Bridge, formerly Sowerby, the dearly loved wife of the late Donald, loving mum of Elizabeth and Jonathan, a dear mother in law to Susan, a much loved grandma and great grandma, and a very special friend to many.
A private service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday November 25th at 3.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Mytholm Meadows would be appreciated. A collection box will
be available after the service.
Please make any cheques payable to Williamson Funeral Services and post to Beechroyd, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2LE.
Any further enquiries contact
01422 833956.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020