Whall (née Brook)
Betty On May 31st 2020, peacefully,
Betty, formerly of Northowram,
Pellon and Kingston Court.
The dearly loved sister of Anne and a loving Auntie to Denise and Andrew.
Due to the current climate Betty's Funeral Arrangements are private.
Donations if so desired may be
given to Myeloma UK, 22 Logie Mill, Beverbank Business Park, Edinburgh, EH7 4HG or the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice,
Russell House, Fell Greave Road, Huddersfield, HD2 1NH.
All enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 354094
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2020
