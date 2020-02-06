|
|
|
Murgatroyd Bill Hazel, Claire, Chris and Margery would like to sincerely thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kind words, flowers, cards and donations received following
the loss of their beloved husband,
dad and son, Bill.
We were overwhelmed by
the large number of people
at the funeral and would like to
thank you all for attending and sharing your memories with us.
Our heartfelt thanks go to
all the staff on Ward 88/89,
St James Hospital, the Macmillan Unit at Calderdale Royal and Queens Road Surgery for all the care and support he received.
Our special thanks are extended
to Roger Payne for the wonderful tribute to Bill and to Melia Funeral Services for their caring and professional manner.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020