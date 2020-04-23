Home

Bird (née Sampson)
Brenda Peacefully on April 8th 2020
at Woodfield Grange Nursing Home,
Brenda aged 80 years.
The dearly loved wife of Frank,
mum of Graham and Michael,
dear sister of Rita,
special mother in law to
Donna and Jane, much loved grandma to Sarah, Garry and Sally also a much loved aunty
and sister in law.
Private funeral due to
present circumstances.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired to
Alzheimer's Society, Scott Lodge, Scott Road, Plymouth, PL2 3DU
or direct through website www.alzheimers.org.uk
would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020
