|
|
|
Blackburn (Nee Smith)
Brenda On February 9th 2020, peacefully at Bradford Royal Infirmary, surrounded by her loving family,
Brenda, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Wally, much loved mum of Peter, Jeanette, Julie, Joanne and the late Gillian,
a dear mother in law, grandma, great grandma, sister, sister in law, and auntie.
A celebration of Brenda's life
will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Friday 28th February at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations to Brenda's Clubs would be much appreciated.
A plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road
Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as
the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 20, 2020