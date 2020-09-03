|
Lister Brenda Valerie Peacefully after a short illness at home on Sunday 16th August aged 86, affectionately known as "G'ma". Loving wife of the late David, caring mother of Diana, Kathryn and Graeme, mother-in-law to Nick, Robert and Julie, grandmother to Louise, Marc, Ryan, Kelly, Adam, Michelle, Gemma, Vicki and Chris, great-grandmother to Harvey, Havana, Joshua, Harry, Eddie, Freddie, Leonard, Felicity, Zachary, Rupert, George, Emily and Matilda. Special thanks to Brenda's carers and the Marie Curie Nurses and District Nurses who looked after
her in her final few days.
Brenda wished for donations to be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis.
R.I.P
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 3, 2020