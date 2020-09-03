Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Lister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Lister

Notice Condolences

Brenda Lister Notice
Lister Brenda Valerie Peacefully after a short illness at home on Sunday 16th August aged 86, affectionately known as "G'ma". Loving wife of the late David, caring mother of Diana, Kathryn and Graeme, mother-in-law to Nick, Robert and Julie, grandmother to Louise, Marc, Ryan, Kelly, Adam, Michelle, Gemma, Vicki and Chris, great-grandmother to Harvey, Havana, Joshua, Harry, Eddie, Freddie, Leonard, Felicity, Zachary, Rupert, George, Emily and Matilda. Special thanks to Brenda's carers and the Marie Curie Nurses and District Nurses who looked after
her in her final few days.
Brenda wished for donations to be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis.
R.I.P
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -