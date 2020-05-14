|
Mallinson Brenda Peacefully at home on
27th April 2020, Brenda
aged 86 years of West Vale.
Dear Wife of the late Malcolm,
loving mum of Carroll and Kath, mother in law of Andrew,
grandma of David and Sarah, also great grandma of Phoenix.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral will be held at Park Wood Crematorium. Donations in memory of Brenda would be appreciated for Forget me Not Childrens Hospice, Russell House, Fell Greave Road, Huddersfield, HD2 1NH.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 14, 2020