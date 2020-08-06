Home

Brenda Shannon

Brenda Shannon Notice
Shannon Brenda
(née Marshall) Peacefully with family at home
on 30th July 2020, Brenda,
aged 86 years.
Much loved mum of Ian and Craig, mum-in-law, grandma, auntie,
and good friend to many.
She will be very sadly missed.
Due to current circumstances,
the Celebration of Brenda's Life
will take place at 3pm on
Monday 17th August at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland and will
be by invitation only. A webcast
of the service will be available -
please contact Amanda Dalby Funeral Services for details
tel. 01422 253 593.
Donations, in lieu of flowers may
be made directly to Kirkwood Hospice via their website.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020
