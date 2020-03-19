|
Hardcastle Brian Peacefully after a brave battle,
on Friday 6th March 2020 aged 77, with family by his side.
A very much loved Dad,
Brother, Uncle and Cousin,
and a devoted friend to many.
The Funeral Service and committal will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Wednesday 25th March at 11.15am
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be
made to Prostate Cancer UK,
for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020