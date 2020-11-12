|
|
|
HOWARTH Brian Passed peacefully at
Calderdale Royal Hospital
on 3rd November 2020,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Beryl,
much loved Dad of Paul and Julie, loving Grandad to Jason and Rebecca and much loved
Step Dad and Grandad.
Will be sadly missed by all.
A private funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on 1st December at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only but
donations to Helping Hands, Pellon Lane, Halifax.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
Brighouse, 01484 713512
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020