PEARSON Brian Stewart On September 18th, 2020 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Brian, aged 81 years of Halifax,
will be dearly missed by
all who knew him.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday, October 8th at 2:15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation
c/o The Williamson Funeral Service, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge,
HX6 2LE. Tel:01422 833956.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020