STOCKINGS Brian After an incredibly brave battle, Brian peacefully fell asleep for the last time at Overgate Hospice on 19th November 2020 aged 65 years.
Brian, the beloved husband of Jo,
the much-loved dad of Richard, Daniel and Peter, a very dear
father-in-law, a loving and proud grandad, a loving brother,
brother-in-law and uncle,
and a dear friend to many
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Saturday 5th December at 11.15am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Brian
would be greatly appreciated to
ECHS1 Pre-Clinical Research.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020