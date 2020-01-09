|
Sykes Brian On 24th December 2019 at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Brian, aged 90 years of Halifax.
The dearly loved mother of Kevin
and Lesley, father in law to Barbara
and Colin and a dearly loved
grandad and great grandad.
Service at Providence Chapel
of Rest Huddersfield Road, Elland
on Thursday 16th January at
3 p.m. followed by cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only. Donations to
the R.N.I.B c/o Elland Funeral
Services, Huddersfield Road, Elland.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020