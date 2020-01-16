|
Sykes Brian On 24th December 2019 at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Brian, aged 90 years, of Halifax, the dearly loved father of Kevin and Lesley, father in law to Barbara and Colin and a dearly loved grandad
and great grandad.
Service at Providence Chapel of Rest, Huddersfield Road Elland on Thursday 16th January at 3 p.m. followed by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only, donations to the R.N.I.B. c/o Elland Funeral Services, Huddersfield Road, Elland.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020