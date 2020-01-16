|
SYKES Brian On 25th December 2019 at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Brian aged 90 years of Halifax.
Beloved husband of Mavis.
A dearly loved Step-father, Grandad and Great Grandad.
Service at Providence Chapel, Huddersfield Road Elland HX5 9AH on Thursday 16 January 2020
at 3.00pm followed by
cremation at Park Wood Crematorium Elland at 3.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to the R.N.I.B. will friends accept this as the only intimation and meet at the Chapel. All enquiries to Rev'd Colin Sherwood. Tel : 01422 266655.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020