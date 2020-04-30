Home

H Bates Funeral Directors (Queensbury, Bradford)
Fountain Street
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD13 2PL
01274 880244
Brian Talbot Notice
TALBOT Brian On April 21st 2020,
Brian, aged 83 years, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by
his loving family.
The dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Catherine and Stephen, a dear father in law of Tracey treasured grandad of Sam, Harry, Jack, Matthew and Joshua and a loved and respected friend to many.
Private Funeral Service will be held. Donations in memory of Brian sent direct to R.N.L.I.
Mr D Johnson, c/o
Whitby Lifeboat Station,
The Fish Pier, Church Street, Whitby, YO22 4DD.
All enquiries to
H.Bates Funeral Directors
(01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020
