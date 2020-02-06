|
WOOD Brian Sadly passed away on 25th January 2020, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of Beryl,
a loving father of Karen, Claire, Ian and Christopher, brother to Clive and a devoted grandad,
great grandad and
a good friend to many.
The funeral service shall be held on
Wednesday 19th February at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if so desired to
Overgate Hospice c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
HX1 2XR Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020