|
|
|
CROSSLEY Bryan Peacefully at Huddersfield
Royal Infirmary on 12th August
aged 88 years.
Bryan, the beloved husband of Pat,
a devoted father to Antony, Timothy and the late David, a cherished grandfather and great grandfather who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at St. Mary The Virgin Church,
Elland on Friday 4th September at 1.30pm prior to committal at Park Wood Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to Cancer Research.
Due to current restrictions the number of mourners in the church will be restricted to family only. However, the family wish it to be known that those who wish to pay their respects on the day may do
so outside of the church.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 27, 2020