Worsman Bryan Suddenly at Calderdale Royal Hospital on 8th July 2020,
Bryan, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pauline,
much loved and adored dad and
father-in-law of Angela & Peter,
Wendy & Ian, and the late Gillian,
legendary grandpa of Grant,
Jason, Zoe and Harry, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle, cousin
and good friend to many.
Bryan's private funeral service will
take pace on Wednesday 29th July
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
A live web broadcast will be available
- please contact Amanda Dalby
Funeral Services for details on
01422 253 593.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be made to The British Heart
Foundation via their website.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 16, 2020