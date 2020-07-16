Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Worsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Worsman

Notice Condolences

Bryan Worsman Notice
Worsman Bryan Suddenly at Calderdale Royal Hospital on 8th July 2020,
Bryan, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pauline,
much loved and adored dad and
father-in-law of Angela & Peter,
Wendy & Ian, and the late Gillian,
legendary grandpa of Grant,
Jason, Zoe and Harry, brother,
brother-in-law, uncle, cousin
and good friend to many.
Bryan's private funeral service will
take pace on Wednesday 29th July
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
A live web broadcast will be available
- please contact Amanda Dalby
Funeral Services for details on
01422 253 593.
Donations in lieu of flowers may
be made to The British Heart
Foundation via their website.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -