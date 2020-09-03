|
|
|
Warner Carol
nee Abel Sadly passed away at home with her loving family at her side on
24th August 2020, aged 71 years.
A loving wife of Hugh, a devoted mum of John, Jane and Sarah,
a wonderful nanna and Nannie, sister, mother in law, auntie and
a good friend to many.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 9th September at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may be sent directly to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes,
Bell Hall, Halifax .
Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 3, 2020