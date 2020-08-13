|
|
|
Whelan Carol Sadly passed away at home
on 4th August, 2020
with her loving family at her side,
aged 81 years.
A devoted wife of the late Mike, a loving mum to Michelle and Mandy, an inspirational grandma to Hannah and Declan and a wonderful sister to Kevin, Maxine and the late Sandra.
A much loved mother in law, auntie and a good friend to many.
The funeral shall be held on Friday 28th August 2020 at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 12 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations if so desired may be made in Carol's memory and sent directly to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Hailfax
Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 13, 2020