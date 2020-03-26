|
|
|
Waterhouse (nee Walton)
Carole On March 15th, 2020, at home, Carole aged 71 years.
The dearly loved wife of Kevin,
a much loved mum of Adrian and Ian and a dear mum-in-law, grandma, sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday April 3rd at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to The Halifax Chapel
of Repose, 25 Clare Road
Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 26, 2020