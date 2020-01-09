|
Bellis Catherine On January 1st, 2020, peacefully at Craignaire Care Home, Blundellsands, Merseyside, aged 102, formerly of Sowerby Bridge.
Wife of the late RSM Bill Bellis, beloved mother to Albert, Thomas, Margaret and Michael, mother in law to Anne and the late David. Adored by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dearly loved by all who knew her.
Funeral service will be held at 1p.m. at St Joseph's RC Church, Blundellsands on Friday 17th January, 2020 prior to interment at Thornton Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020