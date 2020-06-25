|
|
|
Clay Charles Brian After a short illness,
Charles peacefully passed away at Overgate Hospice surrounded by his devoted family, aged 87 years.
The funeral service shall be held
on Tuesday 7th July 2020 at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 11.15am. Family flowers only please but donations if so desired may be sent directly to Overgate Hospice in memory of Charles.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax, Tel. 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020