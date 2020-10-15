Home

Smith Charles Bryan Aged 90 years, on October 1st,
2020, Bryan passed away peacefully in the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary after a few months illness.
Beloved husband of the late Rosemary, dearly loved father of Jocelyn, Andrew and the late Nicholas, a loving grandad to Charlotte, Patrick, Jonathan,
Viki and Oliver, great grandad of Michael, Emily, Olivia, Benjamin, Daniel, Sofia and Imogen and brother of Christine.
Due to the current restrictions funeral arrangements are private.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may be given to the
Motor Neurone Disease Association, 11 Gainsborough Avenue, Manchester M20 4US. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 15, 2020
