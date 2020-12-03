Home

PASSMORE CHERYL On November 27th, 2020, Cheryl, passed away peacefully at her home, in Mixenden, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved mum of Gemma and Kyle, a dear mother in law, treasured nanna of Oscar, Alfie, Lily and Maiya, Benjamin, Lewis and Harry loving sister of Carl and Linda, a dear sister in law and auntie and a loved and respected friend to many.
Funeral Service and Cremation to be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Saturday, December 12th at 11:15: am.
Will family and close friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. By request family flowers only please, if desired donations would be appreciated for Jane Garforth Cancer Centre. A plate will be available at the service for this purpose. All enquiries to H. Bates funeral directors (01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 3, 2020
