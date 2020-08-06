Home

Christine Mitchell Notice
Mitchell Christine On 26th July 2020, peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Christine aged 77 years.
The dearly loved wife of Lewis,
much loved mum of Paul and Lynne and a loving grandma.
A private family funeral service
will take place at
Huddersfield Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th August at 11am.
Family flowers only please
but donations would be
greatly appreciated for
Overgate Hospice Day Clinic.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020
