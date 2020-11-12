Home

POWERED BY

Services
S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Priestley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Priestley

Notice Condolences

Christine Priestley Notice
PRIESTLEY (nee Wallis)
Christine On October 31st 2020
at home in Highroad Well,
Chrissy, aged 54 years.
Much loved sister of Linda and Steve, wife of Graham, sister-in-law of Greg and aunty of Sarah and Louise, the dearly loved daughter of the
late Audrey and Paul.
Private family service will held at Park Wood Crematorium Elland
on Tuesday November 24th.
No flowers please by request but donations can be posted direct to Mind, 15-19 Broadway, Stratford, London E15 4BQ.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -