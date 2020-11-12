|
|
|
PRIESTLEY (nee Wallis)
Christine On October 31st 2020
at home in Highroad Well,
Chrissy, aged 54 years.
Much loved sister of Linda and Steve, wife of Graham, sister-in-law of Greg and aunty of Sarah and Louise, the dearly loved daughter of the
late Audrey and Paul.
Private family service will held at Park Wood Crematorium Elland
on Tuesday November 24th.
No flowers please by request but donations can be posted direct to Mind, 15-19 Broadway, Stratford, London E15 4BQ.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
