|
|
|
SCARBOROUGH Christine On September 17th 2020, peacefully
at home, Christine, aged 77 years.
Loving mum of Caroline and the
late Rachel, dear sister of Stan,
very special friend of Doreen and a
good friend and neighbour to many.
Service and cremation to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Thursday, October 1st at 3:45pm.
Flowers or donations to Cancer
Research UK would be appreciated.
A collection box will be available
after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel:01422 833956
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020