Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Canning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Canning

Notice Condolences

Christopher Canning Notice
CANNING Christopher Paul Peacefully and in the presence of his wife and family, at Calderdale Royal Hospital on the 28 October, Chris of Halifax died aged 74. He was a much loved husband to Margaret, a devoted Dad to Jeremy, Aaron, Nicole and Laveeta and an adored grandad to Jenna-Marie, Max and Rubens. A loving brother and a great friend to many.

A private service will be held on Wednesday 18 November at 9.45am at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please but any donations can be made online to Overgate Hospice.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -