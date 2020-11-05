|
CANNING Christopher Paul Peacefully and in the presence of his wife and family, at Calderdale Royal Hospital on the 28 October, Chris of Halifax died aged 74. He was a much loved husband to Margaret, a devoted Dad to Jeremy, Aaron, Nicole and Laveeta and an adored grandad to Jenna-Marie, Max and Rubens. A loving brother and a great friend to many.
A private service will be held on Wednesday 18 November at 9.45am at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please but any donations can be made online to Overgate Hospice.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020