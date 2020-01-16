|
|
|
PASCALL Christopher John Passed away peacefully on
9th January 2020 in
Overgate Hospice, Elland,
aged 77 years,
Christopher John.
Treasured husband and
best friend to Pauline,
dearly loved dad of Jonathan, Charles and Daniel,
much loved gramps of Charlie, Matthew, Jack, Billy and Hannah, loving father in law to Kathryn, Janette and Nikki.
Funeral service at Broomhall and Sound Methodist Chapel,Cheshire on Wednesday 29th January 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations to
Overgate Hospice.
Any enquiries to
Graham Tresidder & Son
(Crewe & Nantwich
Funeral services)
Tel:01270 812512
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020