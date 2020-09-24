|
|
|
Bostock Cliff On the 18th September 2020,
aged 87 years, Cliff,
former working jeweller of Halifax.
Beloved husband of the late Sandra, much loved dad of Keith and Angela and a proud
and loved grandad.
A family funeral service
will take place in private.
No flowers please,
but donations if wished would be appreciated for Dementia UK.
c/o Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley,
Holmfirth, HD9 6AA
or online at
radcliffuneralservice.co.uk-obituaries.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020