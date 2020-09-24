Home

Radcliffe Funeral Service (Honley, Holmfirth)
16 Westgate
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD9 6AA
01484 662324
Cliff Bostock

Notice Condolences

Cliff Bostock Notice
Bostock Cliff On the 18th September 2020,
aged 87 years, Cliff,
former working jeweller of Halifax.
Beloved husband of the late Sandra, much loved dad of Keith and Angela and a proud
and loved grandad.

A family funeral service
will take place in private.
No flowers please,
but donations if wished would be appreciated for Dementia UK.
c/o Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley,
Holmfirth, HD9 6AA
or online at
radcliffuneralservice.co.uk-obituaries.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020
