Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Colin Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin Waters

Notice Condolences

Colin Waters Notice
WATERS Colin It is with great sadness Colin passed away peacefully on 7th May 2020
at Saville House Retirement Home, aged 90 years after a long illness.
The dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Waters, a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather to his family in Australia. Dear partner and companion and friend to Margaret and her family and a good friend to many.
A private service will be held at Lawrence Chapel Of Rest on Thursday 21st May followed
by a private committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -