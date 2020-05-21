|
|
|
WATERS Colin It is with great sadness Colin passed away peacefully on 7th May 2020
at Saville House Retirement Home, aged 90 years after a long illness.
The dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Waters, a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather to his family in Australia. Dear partner and companion and friend to Margaret and her family and a good friend to many.
A private service will be held at Lawrence Chapel Of Rest on Thursday 21st May followed
by a private committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 21, 2020