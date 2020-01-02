Home

Cynthia Jacobs Notice
Jacobs Cynthia Gertrude
(nee Holmes) Peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, on 20th December 2019, Cynthia, aged 90 years.
A dearly loved wife of the late Dougie, a loving mum of Raymond, Linda, Anthony, Stephen and Patsy,
a cherished grandma & great-grandma, sister of Sheila & brother-in-law of Peter, auntie, and good friend to many. The Celebration of Cynthia's Life will take place at 2pm on Tuesday 7th January at
The Funeral Parlour, Amanda Dalby Funeral Services, Salterhebble, followed by committal at 3pm at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to
The Maurice Jagger Centre - a collection box will be available on the day. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
