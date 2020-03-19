Home

Taylor Cynthia Marian Peacefully passed away
aged 92 years on the 4th March 2020 at Overgate Hospice, Elland.
Taught at Halifax Princess Mary High School for many years and played the flute in the local Wind Band & Senior Citizens Orchestra.
Long term Parishioner
St Peters, Sowerby.
Sadly missed by family and friends.
Service at St Peters Church Sowerby on Friday 27th March
at 12.00 noon, prior to Interment
in the Church grounds.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Overgate Hospice c/o
Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd
Funeral Directors 8A Willow Street, Sowerby Bridge. HX6 2BU
would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020
