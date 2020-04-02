|
|
|
Kay Cyril Anthony On 20th March 2020, peacefully at his home, Cyril aged 77 years.
Loving husband of Ann, dearly loved dad of Jason and Ben, father-in-law of Alex, proud grandad of Martin and Mackenzie, dear brother of Simon, brother-in-law, uncle
and a good friend to many
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 7th April at 2.15pm. Attendance by invitation only, a memorial service to celebrate Cyril's life will be announced at a later date. All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service tel 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 2, 2020