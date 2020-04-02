Home

Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
14:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Cyril Kay Notice
Kay Cyril Anthony On 20th March 2020, peacefully at his home, Cyril aged 77 years.
Loving husband of Ann, dearly loved dad of Jason and Ben, father-in-law of Alex, proud grandad of Martin and Mackenzie, dear brother of Simon, brother-in-law, uncle
and a good friend to many
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 7th April at 2.15pm. Attendance by invitation only, a memorial service to celebrate Cyril's life will be announced at a later date. All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service tel 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 2, 2020
