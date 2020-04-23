Home

Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Daniel Shannon Notice
SHANNON Daniel (Danny) On April 18th peacefully at Summerfield House Care Home. Danny, the dearly beloved husband of Marlyin, Loving dad of Helen and Ian, father in law to Debbie and Justin, a much loved grandad, great grandad and a good friend to many.
A small private family service will be held at Beechroyd Chapel of Rest, Sowerby Bridge followed by a full memorial service at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers are
for Overgate Hospice c/o
The Williamson Funeral Service, Sowerby Bridge, Tel: 01422 833956.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020
