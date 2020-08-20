Home

Armitage David Hirst On 15th August 2020 peacefully at home, David aged 88 years of Lightcliffe Hx. Dearly loved husband of the late Christine, much loved father of Sally, Jane and Caroline, adored grandfather of Charles and Arthur. David's funeral service will take place at The Providence Chapel of Rest on Friday 28th August at 3pm, family flowers only please but donations would be much appreciated to The Calderdale Renal Unit c/o B.J.Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, 01422 354453
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020
