Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Crowther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Crowther

Notice Condolences

David Crowther Notice
Crowther David Passed away on 26th October at Overgate Hospice, Elland following a short illness. Much loved Dad of Sharon, Susie, Jenny and Steve, Stepdad to Kathryn, loving brother to Judith and Peter and a loving Grandad to Katy, Jack, Adam, Kayli, Freya, Olivia and Imogen. He will be greatly missed by us all. David's private funeral service will be held at 11.15am on Friday 20th November at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Donations in lieu of flowers to Leukemia Research in loving memory of his late wife Brenda Crowther.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -