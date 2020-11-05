|
|
|
Crowther David Passed away on 26th October at Overgate Hospice, Elland following a short illness. Much loved Dad of Sharon, Susie, Jenny and Steve, Stepdad to Kathryn, loving brother to Judith and Peter and a loving Grandad to Katy, Jack, Adam, Kayli, Freya, Olivia and Imogen. He will be greatly missed by us all. David's private funeral service will be held at 11.15am on Friday 20th November at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Donations in lieu of flowers to Leukemia Research in loving memory of his late wife Brenda Crowther.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020