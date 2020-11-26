Home

DAWBER David On 11th November 2020
peacefully at Brackenbed
View Nursing Home, Halifax.
David aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Anne.
The dearly loved father of
Christine, Jacquie and Kate.
A loving Grandad and
Great Grandad.
A caring Brother, Uncle
and a dear friend to many.
A private family service will
take place at Park Wood
Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 10th December 2020 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Parkinson UK c/o B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020
