DAWBER David On 11th November 2020
peacefully at Brackenbed
View Nursing Home, Halifax.
David aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Anne.
The dearly loved father of
Christine, Jacquie and Kate.
A loving Grandad and
Great Grandad.
A caring Brother, Uncle
and a dear friend to many.
A private family service will
take place at Park Wood
Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 10th December 2020 at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Parkinson UK c/o B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020