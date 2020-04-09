|
|
|
HALL David Also known as Pop
Passed away peacefully 30th March 2020
aged 94 years,
David was a much loved and cherished father of John, Robert, Geraldine, Christopher, Caroline and Jennifer. Father in-law of Anne, Sue, Tom, Claudia, Andrew and Paul. Adoringly known as 'Pop' to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was well respected by his
many friends and members
of the Halifax Bowling Club.
Many thanks to Halifax and Huddersfield Hospitals and particularly to Summerfield House Care Home for their exceptional love and care.
Because of the current situation there will only be a private
service initially.
Church service and reception
will be arranged when possible.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 9, 2020