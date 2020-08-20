|
|
|
Hulme David Peacefully at home on
Saturday 8th August,
David, aged 75 years,
of Scammonden.
Loving husband of Brenda and much loved dad of Alison and father-in-law to James and a
great friend to many.
David will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by
all who knew him.
A private family service
will take place on
Tuesday 1st September at
Park Wood Crematorium
at 12:45pm.
Family flowers only,
donations are appreciated
in David's memory to
MND Association and
Kirkwood Hospice.
All enquires to
T W Birks and Son,
Woodhead Road
Holmfirth
HD9 2PR
01484 683322
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020