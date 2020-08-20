Home

T W Birks & Son Limited (Holmfirth)
Woodhead Road
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD9 2PR
01484 683322
David Hulme Notice
Hulme David Peacefully at home on
Saturday 8th August,
David, aged 75 years,
of Scammonden.
Loving husband of Brenda and much loved dad of Alison and father-in-law to James and a
great friend to many.
David will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by
all who knew him.
A private family service
will take place on
Tuesday 1st September at
Park Wood Crematorium
at 12:45pm.
Family flowers only,
donations are appreciated
in David's memory to
MND Association and
Kirkwood Hospice.
All enquires to
T W Birks and Son,
Woodhead Road
Holmfirth
HD9 2PR
01484 683322
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020
